LONDON, June 20 Britain's departure from the
European Union's customs union would ramp up costs for small and
medium-sized car part suppliers to such an extent that supply
chains could seize up, a senior European executive at Honda
said on Tuesday.
Ian Howells, Honda's European senior vice president, told an
autos conference that the company had discovered more complexity
and cost as it delved further into the impact an exit from the
customs union would have on the British car industry.
"Leaving the customs union will only imply extra costs to
SMEs," Howells said. "The administrative costs become
prohibitive. Put very simply the supply chain will start to
seize up with obvious impacts on our ability to manufacture
vehicles efficiently."
Honda builds around 8 percent of Britain's 1.7 million cars
at its Swindon plant in west England.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has proposed a clean
break from the EU: leaving its single market, which enshrines
free movement of people, goods, services and capital, and losing
full access to the customs union in favour of a bespoke deal.
