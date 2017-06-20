(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, June 20 Britain's thriving car industry
could be permanently damaged and its supply chains crippled if
the country falls out of the European Union without an interim
deal, senior executives warned on Tuesday.
On course for record output by 2020, Britain's automotive
industry has been one of the country's great success stories in
recent years, employing over 800,000 people in the sector to
produce for the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan and Mini.
"The greatest threat to that progress is Brexit," said Mike
Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and
Traders (SMMT) on Tuesday.
"To leave in 2019 without a deal would put the industry in
peril, defaulting to WTO tariffs and customs barriers would
damage our industry permanently," he said, referring to the
two-year talks which are under way between London and Brussels.
The sector has consistently warned that the imposition of
tariffs and a loss of access to its biggest export market
following Britain's departure from its EU could hurt investment
and threaten the viability of the huge car plants.
British Prime Minister Theresa May had proposed a clean
break from the EU: leaving its single market, which enshrines
free movement of people, goods, services and capital, and giving
up full access to the customs union in favour of a bespoke
deal.
But her failure to win an outright majority in a snap
election on June 8 has weakened her authority and reignited
debate within the cabinet and her party over what kind of deal
Britain should pursue as it leaves the bloc.
GOVERNMENT LISTENING?
For the car industry, which has refined the management of
its supply chains so that parts arrive on site just hours before
they are used, any delay at the border would be hugely damaging.
On Tuesday, Honda, which builds around 8 percent of
Britain's 1.7 million cars at it southern English plant, said it
had discovered more complexity and cost the further it delved
into the details of what an exit from the customs union would
mean.
"Put very simply the supply chain will start to seize up
with obvious impacts on our ability to manufacture vehicles
efficiently," Honda Europe Senior Vice President Ian Howells
said.
Howells told Reuters it remained to be seen whether
politicians were listening to the needs of business, in a sign
of the pressure politicians are facing from a range of sectors.
Top of the list for the industry is a desire to see a longer
transitional deal agreed with the EU, to give the industry time
to prepare for the historic move out of the EU.
The SMMT said it also wants Britain to still be able to
approve vehicles for the European market, maintain passporting
rights for automotive finance firms and have access to EU trade
deals with nations such as Japan.
Only 44 pct of parts in UK made car come from Britain,
compared to common global rules for more than half in many free
trade agreements. That level is even lower when taking into
account cross-border work before final installation.
(Writing by Costas Pitas and Kate Holton, editing by Louise
Heavens)