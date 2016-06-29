FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ACEA sees no short-term hit to UK car sales from Brexit
June 29, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

ACEA sees no short-term hit to UK car sales from Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Car sales in Europe's second-largest market, Britain, will not be affected in the short term by a British vote to leave the European Union, the secretary general of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association ACEA said on Wednesday.

"I do not really expect for the time being any impact from Brexit on sales," Erik Jonnaert said at an automotive conference in London.

"I don't expect any impact on sales coming from the UK or sales from UK-based brands or manufacturers." (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)

