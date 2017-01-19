FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Britain says auto industry is a key sector, looking to ensure best EU market access
January 19, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 7 months ago

Britain says auto industry is a key sector, looking to ensure best EU market access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.

The chairman of Japanese carmaker Toyota told the Financial Times on Wednesday: "We have seen the direction of the prime minister of the UK, (so) we are now going to consider, together with the suppliers, how our company can survive."

Asked for a response to the comments, May's spokesman said: "The automotive industry and the finance sector ... are key areas for us and we will be, as we go into the negotiating period, looking at how we can ensure the best possible access to the European market for our key sectors." (Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

