FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UK new car sales hit record high in 2016 but signs of slowdown ahead - SMMT
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 5, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 8 months ago

UK new car sales hit record high in 2016 but signs of slowdown ahead - SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations hit a record 2.69 million units in 2016 despite concerns from some analysts that June's Brexit vote would dent sales but demand will fall by around 5 percent this year, a car industry body said on Thursday.

Full-year sales rose 2.3 percent in 2016 but year-on-year registrations fell in December by 1.1 percent, only the third annual drop in nearly five years, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

Demand from individual consumers has fallen in every month since April with overall growth supported by strong rises in business demand.

However, in December fleet demand fell for the first time in nearly a year, suggesting that it will be difficult to match last year's performance in 2017. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.