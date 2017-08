PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she wanted to maintain close economic links with France despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"As the UK leaves the EU we will have to determine how to maintain the closest possible economic relationship between our countries," she said at a joint news conference in Paris with President Francois Hollande.

She said she wanted to "maximise the opportunities for both the UK and the EU".