FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU leaders reassure Balkan states on accession talks despite Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

EU leaders reassure Balkan states on accession talks despite Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - European Union leaders told Balkan nations during a summit in Paris on Monday that talks on the states becoming members of the bloc would continue despite a vote by Britain to leave the union.

French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, held a meeting with Balkan leaders in Paris during which they underlined their determination to continue the accession talks.

"After the British decision, we have to remind everyone of our essential foundation and the commitments that have been made and we have to continue to work for stability and security in the Balkan countries," Hollande said.

"I'd like to reassure those countries that the process will remain underway," he said.

Merkel told Balkan leaders "nothing has changed," two diplomats quoted her as saying.

Several of the Balkans leaders told journalists they were "not afraid" of the impact of Brexit and that the negotiation talks should continue. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.