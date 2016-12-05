FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UK ministers say listening closely to City of London's Brexit concerns
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 5, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 9 months ago

UK ministers say listening closely to City of London's Brexit concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain's government is listening closely to the financial services sector's Brexit concerns, finance minister Philip Hammond and the minister in charge of the process for the country's exit from the European Union, David Davis, said.

"We want the best deal for trade in UK goods and services, including our world-leading financial services industry," Hammond and Davis said in a joint statement after meeting finance executives on Monday.

"That is why these meetings, where we listen closely to the sector's views on the potential impact and opportunities offered by us leaving the EU, are so important."

Among the attendees at Monday's meeting were top executives from Lloyd's of London, Barclays, Santander, Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, M&G Securities and the London Stock Exchange Group.

Banking representatives are urging Britain to negotiate a staggered departure from the EU over several years or risk banks leaving the country, sources familiar with the matter have said. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.