FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse sends memo to employees ahead of EU referendum
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 7, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Credit Suisse sends memo to employees ahead of EU referendum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG asked its employees not to take part in activities that could promote a particular outcome ahead of the June 23 referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Britain’s electoral law places strict limits on political communication during official campaign periods, which in the case of the referendum on whether to remain in the European Union starts 10 weeks before the vote, on April 15.

“As Credit Suisse does not intend to register with the Electoral Commission for these purposes, the bank must ensure that it does not engage in activities that are intended to promote or bring about a particular outcome in the referendum,” Chief Financial Officer David Mathers and General Counsel for Global Markets in Europe Adrian Ratcliffe said in the memo.

The Swiss bank asked its staff to avoid arranging client events or issuing advertisements where the referendum might be discussed. The company also asked employees to avoid giving press conferences and media interviews related to the referendum.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo.

The British Bankers Association has said any research, roundtables, conferences, dinners, debates or polling about the referendum or any information related to the vote published on company websites, blogs or social media could breach electoral rules.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru and Anjuli Davies in London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.