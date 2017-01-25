German regulators call banks to Frankfurt for Brexit talks - sources

* More than 20 banks to meet German officials on Monday

* German campaign to win Brexit bankers gathers pace

* City promoters predict 10,000 jobs to move in five years

By John O'Donnell, Anjuli Davies and Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German regulators will meet more than 20 banks on Monday to spell out requirements for relocating some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.

The meeting, the first such gathering of its kind in Germany, is being hosted by financial supervisor Bafin to cope with increasingly detailed inquiries from banks as Britain prepares to trigger EU divorce talks, said people involved.

"Bafin wants to give the participants an overview of the main issues for those who want to move businesses to Germany after Brexit," said one of the people involved.

Bafin would make it clear that no letter-box operations would be accepted and that banks would have to have significant risk management arrangements and senior executives based in Frankfurt, the sources added.

Other people said officials from the German central bank and the European Central Bank would also attend.

Bafin, which has close ties to the finance ministry, confirmed that the meeting would take place but declined to give further details. The Bundesbank and the ECB declined to comment. (Writing By John O'Donnell; editing by David Stamp)