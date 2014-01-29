FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says EU bank trading plans in line with UK reforms
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Britain says EU bank trading plans in line with UK reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Draft European Union plans to curb risky trading at banks have been designed to allow Britain to fully introduce its own reform of trading, the UK finance ministry said.

EU financial services chief Michel Barnier published a draft law on Wednesday to ban speculative trading at banks and in some cases force lenders to wall off other types of trading to keep depositors safe and taxpayers off the hook if a trade goes wrong.

Britain has just approved a law to implement the so-called Vickers rule which will force retail arms of banks to hold more capital and transfer some trading activities to their wholesale arms.

“Today’s proposals from the European Commission have much in common with the banking reforms the UK has pioneered and have been designed to allow the UK to go ahead with full implementation of its reforms,” a UK Treasury spokesman said.

“Indeed, the government’s Banking Reform Act already meets, and in some places exceeds, the proposed standards set out by the Commission, putting the UK at the forefront of European and global efforts to create safer banks without taxpayer subsidies that distort the European single market.”

In Barnier’s proposal, an EU country can opt out of the walling off requirement if it can show it has taken similar measures already, an exemption Britain expects to obtain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.