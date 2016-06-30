FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top UK banker calls for political leadership in EU talks
June 30, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Top UK banker calls for political leadership in EU talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain needs to build a new international model for financial services after the UK's decision to leave the European Union, a lobby group for the industry said on Thursday.

John McFarlane, chairman of TheCityUK, which promotes Britain's financial services sector, said stable and effective political leadership was needed after the country's "self-inflicted wound".

McFarlane, who is also chairman of Barclays, said "we neither know the shape and direction of things to come".

"It's far from certain what we might be able to secure from discussions with the EU," he told TheCityUK annual conference.

Europe's capital market was not in Paris or Frankfurt but in London, a competitive advantage built over centuries and incredibly difficult to replicate, he said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

