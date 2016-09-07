FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks in 'wait and see' see mode ahead of Brexit - BBA
September 7, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Banks in 'wait and see' see mode ahead of Brexit - BBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Banks have not yet decided to move operations from Britain to the European Union after the UK leaves the bloc, a top banking industry official said on Wednesday.

"There is optionality in waiting. There is a 'wait and see' at the moment," Anthony Browne, chief executive of the British Bankers' Association told a House of Lords committee.

"What we would like ... is to have as full bilateral access to the European market as close as possible to what we have at the moment," Browne said.

The "red line" for banks is being able to contiue serving customers across Europe and not putting that at risk, Browne said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

