FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK banks call for transitional trade arrangements after Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

UK banks call for transitional trade arrangements after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain should negotiate transitional arrangements with the European Union to avoid "cliff edge" disruption to markets once the country has left the bloc, a top banking official said on Wednesday.

Anthony Browne, chief executive of the British Bankers' Association, said there was a need for an orderly transition.

Once Britain has begun formal talks to withdraw from the EU, departure will take place after two years even if no new trade deal has been agreed, unless all EU member states agree to extend the negoitation period.

"We think there should be some form of transitional arrangements," Browne told a House of Lords committee.

This would remove uncertainty and ease pressure on banks to decide now to move operations to Europe as it would take 2-3 years or more for banks to implement such a move, Browne said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.