FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Hammond warns EU against attempt to break up City of London
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

UK's Hammond warns EU against attempt to break up City of London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond warned other European Union countries that attempts to break up London’s role as a global financial centre in the wake of the country’s Brexit vote would be a “huge mistake” for the EU.

Hammond said London had a “very complex ecosystem” of banks and financial services firms and “to break it up or try to damage it in the pursuit of some very narrow and hypothetical national advantage would be a huge mistake for any of our European Union partners to follow.”

Speaking in parliament, he also said Britain would be open to allowing bankers from the bloc to work in the country after it leaves the EU. (Reporting by Huw Jones, David Milliken and Laura Gardner Cuesta; writing by William Schomberg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.