a year ago
Norway finance minister says banks well prepared to cope with market turmoil
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Norway finance minister says banks well prepared to cope with market turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks are well prepared to cope with market turmoil triggered by Britain voting to leave the European Union, the Norwegian finance minister said on Friday.

"Norwegian banks have improved their solidity ... They are therefore well prepared to tackle new turmoil in international financial markets," Siv Jensen told a news conference.

Leading Norwegian banks include among others DNB, SR Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
