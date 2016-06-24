FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

UBS tells Asia staff 'Brexit' streaming is hurting network performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - UBS has warned staff in Asia to stop streaming live coverage of the outcome of Britain's EU referendum, saying it is hindering the performance of the bank's systems.

"Live streaming has an undue effect on our company network performance," Claus Norup, the bank's head of Group technology for Asia Pacific, said in an email to all staff in the region seen by Reuters.

Staff should use network and internet sites for critical business purposes only, Norup said. (Reporting By Engen Tham, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Jon Boyle)

