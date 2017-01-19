FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 7 months ago

Barclays CEO says bulk of activity to stay in London after Brexit -BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Barclays will keep the bulk of its activities in Britain after the UK leaves the European Union, its chief executive said on Thursday, saying that any changes to how the bank operates will be small and manageable.

"We may have to move certain activities, we may have to change the legal structure that we use to operate in Europe, but I think it's going to be at the margin and will be manageable," Jes Staley told BBC Radio in an interview in Davos, Switzerland.

"The bulk of what we do will continue to occur in London." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Louise Ireland)

