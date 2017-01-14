FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU needs special rules to protect it from British financial risk -Barnier
January 14, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 7 months ago

EU needs special rules to protect it from British financial risk -Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday that the EU would need "special vigilance" in letting British financial firms access the bloc because of the large risk London could pose to the EU's financial stability.

Responding to a report in the Guardian which said he had told EU lawmakers that he wanted a special deal to maintain EU firms' access to the City of London, Barnier tweeted: "When asked on equivalence I said: EU would need special vigilance on financial stability risk, not special deal to access the City." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)

