UK's Osborne says EU reform proposals getting better-than-expected reception
December 1, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne says EU reform proposals getting better-than-expected reception

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain has received a better-than-expected response from European partners to its proposals to curb European Union migrants’ access to the welfare system, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

“Broadly speaking, things are much more positive than people anticipated,” Osborne told a committee of lawmakers, adding that there was broad support for what Britain was trying to achieve on benefit reforms.

British Prime Minister David Cameron last month proposed that people coming to Britain from the EU must live in the country for four years before qualifying for state benefits.

Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce

