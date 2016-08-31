FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann to continue investments in Britain despite Brexit vote- CEO
August 31, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Bertelsmann to continue investments in Britain despite Brexit vote- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - European media conglomerate Bertelsmann sees no reason to halt investments in Great Britain after the June referendum vote to leave the European Union, the company's chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

"Our business in Great Britain is local and we do not expect that circumstances will change significantly, which is why our investments in our British business are ongoing," Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said.

Bertelsmann gets about 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) of annual revenues from Great Britain.

"We consider Great Britain as an open market and one of our most important markets. We want to develop our position further in Great Britain and continue to invest," Rabe said. ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jens Hack; Editing by Tina Bellon)

