10 minutes ago
Britain publishes law to sever ties with EU
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 10 minutes ago

Britain publishes law to sever ties with EU

1 Min Read

Steve Baker, a Minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain published on Thursday the key piece of legislation that will enact its exit from the European Union, detailing how the government will transpose EU law into British law and end the supremacy of the European Court of Justice.

The bill also set out powers through which ministers, with the approval of parliament, can correct laws to ensure they work once transferred. These powers will exist until two years after the day Britain leaves the bloc.

The bill can be found here:

here

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

