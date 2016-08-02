FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW CEO says its too early to draw up Brexit plans, no impact so far
August 2, 2016 / 9:17 AM / a year ago

BMW CEO says its too early to draw up Brexit plans, no impact so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - BMW's Chief Executive Harald Krueger said the carmaker had not noticed a significant change in car sales following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Asked on Tuesday whether BMW, which owns the Mini brand, had plans to change its manufacturing footprint following the Brexit vote, Krueger said: "It is too early to draw up plan B, we need to await the outcome of negotiations."

Although Britain has voted to leave the common market, it has not formally triggered the process to leave the European Union. Once departed, it will need to re-negotiate whether it retains access to the common market. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

