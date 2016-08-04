FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 11:16 AM / in a year

BoE says to buy 60 bln stg of government bonds over 6 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday the 60 billion pound ($79 billion) boost to its government bond purchasing programme would take place over six months, with purchases starting next week.

The central bank said it intends to purchase evenly across the three existing maturity sectors, 3-7 years, 7-15 years and longer than 15 years. The initial auction sizes will be 1.17 billion pounds for each maturity sector between August and the end of October, and will be under review to take account of market conditions.

The range of gilts eligible for purchase remained unchanged and would also be kept under review, the central bank said.

In a separate scheme to buy 10 billion pounds of corporate debt, the BoE would only purchase bonds issued by companies that make “material” contributions to the British economy and the scheme would operate for an initial period of 18 months.

It said bonds issued by financial institutions and leveraged investment vehicles would not be eligible. ($1 = 0.7593 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)

