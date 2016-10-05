FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latest UK data not "objectively strong", says BoE's Broadbent
October 5, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Latest UK data not "objectively strong", says BoE's Broadbent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's latest economic data is not "objectively strong", even if growth has slowed less than forecast, Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent said in an interview on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday Broadbent said in a speech that it was important not to over-interpret recent more upbeat economic data, and that Britain's vote to leave the European Union was likely to weigh on investment over the medium term.

"We know there is an effect coming, we know the world looks potentially very different. We're pretty confident that the effect of that uncertainty will weigh on investment. It's difficult, therefore, to weigh those two things," Broadbent told British newspaper The Times in an interview published after.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
