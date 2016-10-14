UK banks coped with Brexit due to post-crisis reforms -Broadbent

DERBY, England, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Deputy Bank of England Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday that Britain's banking system had coped with the shock result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union in June because of reforms made after the global financial crisis.

"The huge shock of the referendum created potential for precisely the panic about the banking system there had been in 2008 -- but withdrawal of money from the banks didn't happen, because there was much more capital on balance sheets, because of regulation," Broadbent said at a public meeting.