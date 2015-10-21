Bank of England's Carney says does not want to referee EU debate

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he did not want to act as a referee over the economic arguments for Britain remaining in the European Union, shortly after saying Britain’s membership had boosted economic dynamism.

“We would not think it appropriate to act as a referee in terms of judging facts that will fly around,” Carney said in a question and answer session after giving a lecture at Oxford University on how EU membership affected the BoE’s work.

Carney added that the referendum debate had not yet had an economic impact on Britain or the central bank’s interest rate setting process, but that the BoE would adjust monetary policy if needed in future. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)