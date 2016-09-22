FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bank of England's Forbes sees no case for further rate cut
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Bank of England's Forbes sees no case for further rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes said she did not yet see a case for a further interest rate cut to help Britain's economy after June's vote to leave the European Union, putting her at odds with the majority of her fellow rate-setters.

Forbes, an external member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, last month voted in favour of a cut in rates to a record low 0.25 percent but opposed restarting purchases of government bonds.

Last week the BoE said the economy appeared to be slowing less rapidly in the short term than it expected in August, but it also said most policymakers still thought the longer-term outlook warranted another rate cut later this year.

In a speech due to be delivered on Thursday, Forbes said she believed August's rate cut and measures to support bank lending were probably sufficient for now.

"The initial effect on the UK economy of the referendum has been less stormy than many expected," she said. "Looking forward, I am not yet convinced that additional monetary easing will be necessary to support the economy," she added. (Writing by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

