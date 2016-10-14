FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Forbes: inflation could overshoot target "sharply"
October 14, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 10 months ago

Bank of England's Forbes: inflation could overshoot target "sharply"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest-rate setter Kristin Forbes said on Friday inflation in Britain could "sharply" overshoot the BoE's 2 percent target over the next two years due the central bank's stimulus measures and momentum in the economy earlier this year.

"It does look the days of inflation bouncing around zero are long gone," Forbes told a conference organised by Poland's central bank. "Inflation is already picking up. It will pick up even faster and we are likely to overshoot our 2 percent inflation target perhaps sharply in the next two years." (Reporting by Marcin Geottig in Warsaw, writing by William Schomberg in London)

