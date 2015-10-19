FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England to release EU membership report on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of England to release EU membership report on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will release a report on Wednesday that will explain how Britain’s membership of the European Union affects the central bank’s ability to manage the economy and protect the country’s banking sector.

The report is due to be released at 1700 GMT when Governor Mark Carney is scheduled to deliver a speech.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold a referendum on whether Britain stays in the European Union before the end of 2017. In May, the BoE let slip that it was looking at the implications of Britain leaving.

Cameron is trying to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s EU membership and has not yet set a referendum date. But supporters and opponents of membership have started campaigning, and are sure to take a close look at the comments from the BoE.

A speech by Carney on currency unions delivered before Scotland’s independence referendum in 2014 was cited by opponents of independence as a reason why Scotland would be unable to keep on using the pound if it split from Britain. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.