Bank of England says latest proposals to keep UK in EU need fleshing out
February 3, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of England says latest proposals to keep UK in EU need fleshing out

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - European Union proposals to make it harder for euro zone countries to impose rules on Britain’s financial sector need fleshing out, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

“This is an early stage of the negotiations,” Bailey told the Treasury Select Committee in a hearing on the costs and benefits of EU membership, ahead of a British referendum on staying in the EU expected in June.

Bailey said Tuesday’s proposals from European Council President Donald Tusk covered the right principles, but that it was unclear if they would work in practice without more details.

The proposals offer ways for Britain to put a “brake” on EU-level rule-making and offer safeguards to hamper the ability of the euro zone countries to impose financial regulation on the City of London financial centre.

“You have really got to put flesh on that,” Bailey said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)

