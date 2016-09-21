FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of England's regional offices report slower Q3 growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Bank of England's regional offices report slower Q3 growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British economic growth has slowed in the three months since Britain voted to leave the European Union, and business investment and employment are likely to be flat over the coming year, a quarterly Bank of England survey showed on Wednesday.

The BoE's regional agents said consumer spending had remained resilient, according to businesses they had spoken to, while the housing market was steady outside of London.

"The annual rate of activity growth had slowed overall as uncertainty had risen following the EU referendum, although it had remained positive," the BoE said.

"Companies' investment and employment intentions had fallen, and were consistent with broadly flat levels of capital spending and employment over the coming six to twelve months," it added. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.