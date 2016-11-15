FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carney says will not extend his time at BoE again
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 9 months ago

Carney says will not extend his time at BoE again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday he would not consider a further extension of his time in charge of the British central bank, which is now due to end in June 2019.

"I will leave June 30, 2019," Carney said in response to a question during a regular meeting with lawmakers in parliament.

The Canadian said on Oct. 31 that he will stay in his job for an extra year to help smooth Britain's departure from the European Union, but he will depart two years short of a full term.

Carney came under heavy criticism from pro-Brexit politicians for warning before June's EU membership referendum of the economic risks of voting to leave the bloc.

Some British media have speculated that Carney might stay on beyond June 2019 if the government fails to conclude its exit from the EU by that date. (Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

