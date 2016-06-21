FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK banks show little demand for central bank funds before EU vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

UK banks show little demand for central bank funds before EU vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British financial institutions showed very little demand for Bank of England funds in a repo operation designed to meet extra liquidity needs ahead of Thursday's referendum on European Union membership.

Lenders bid for and received just 370 million pounds ($546 million) of six-month central bank funds on Tuesday, the lowest amount allotted at one of the BoE's indexed long-term repo (ILTR) operations since January 2015 and down from 2.455 billion last week.

The central bank said earlier this year it would hold two extra repos in the two weeks before June 23's referendum, and one in the following week to tackle any shortage of liquidity for banks.

The BoE said 325 million pounds of the funds were allotted at its standard Bank Rate of 0.5 percent, while 45 million pounds of funds - which were secured with lower-quality collateral - were allotted at a rate of 0.65 percent. ($1 = 0.6775 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.