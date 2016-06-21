UK banks show little demand for central bank funds before EU vote

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British financial institutions showed very little demand for Bank of England funds in a repo operation designed to meet extra liquidity needs ahead of Thursday's referendum on European Union membership.

Lenders bid for and received just 370 million pounds ($546 million) of six-month central bank funds on Tuesday, the lowest amount allotted at one of the BoE's indexed long-term repo (ILTR) operations since January 2015 and down from 2.455 billion last week.

The central bank said earlier this year it would hold two extra repos in the two weeks before June 23's referendum, and one in the following week to tackle any shortage of liquidity for banks.

The BoE said 325 million pounds of the funds were allotted at its standard Bank Rate of 0.5 percent, while 45 million pounds of funds - which were secured with lower-quality collateral - were allotted at a rate of 0.65 percent. ($1 = 0.6775 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)