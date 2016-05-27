FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
No change to gilt future trading times after Brexit vote - ICE
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

No change to gilt future trading times after Brexit vote - ICE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - The main exchange for trading in UK government bond futures said on Friday it will not open early on the morning after Britain's vote on European Union membership.

Gilt futures will trade as normal on Friday June 24 between 0800 and 1800 London time, a spokeswoman for ICE Futures Europe said in an emailed statement. Results of the Brexit vote are expected to trickle through during the early hours of Friday.

Trading in UK debt tends to be confined to when the exchange is open mainly because bond dealers use the futures contracts to hedge positions in the cash bonds they buy and sell.

Gilt futures contracts have opened for earlier trading to accommodate a rise in volumes and volatility around major political events.

Following an inconclusive British national election in 2010, gilt futures opened for trading at 0100 London time. However, ICE said there was no change in trading hours for the 2015 national election or Scotland's referendum on independence in 2014.

ICE declined to comment further on the decision. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.