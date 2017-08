LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British government bond yields hit a new record low after Britain voted to leave the the European Union, sending gilt futures more than 300 ticks higher.

Ten-year yields fell more than 30 basis points a low of 1.018 percent, according to Reuters data. Gilt futures rallied 338 ticks higher at 127.06.

Two-year yields fell more than 20 basis points to their lowest levels since mid 2013 at 0.233 percent.