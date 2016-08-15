Builder Bovis says too early to assess impact of EU vote as profits rise

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bovis Homes said it was too soon to assess the impact of the Brexit vote and a cut in interest rates on the housing market but that it had been pleased with the solid level of interest shown by homebuyers.

The 131-year-old firm, which has focused on more affluent regions in the south of England in recent years where property prices tend to be higher, said it had made over 90 percent of the sales it had planned for the year as of the end of last week.

Bovis, which saw pre-tax profits rise 15 percent to 61.7 million pounds ($80 million) in the first half of the year, said it was closely monitoring the situation after the June 23 referendum but that there were signs that demand was holding up.

"We have been pleased with the resilient level of interest shown by potential home buyers contacting us," CEO David Ritchie said. ($1 = 0.7741 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)