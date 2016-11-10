Builder Bovis says prices, sales continue to rise after Brexit vote

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bovis said that sales and prices continued to rise after Britons voted to leave the European Union, the latest builder to suggest that the market for new homes has not been hit by Brexit.

Bovis, which is on track to deliver increased profit this year in line with expectations, said that after a dip in the immediate aftermath of the June 23 referendum, demand had followed a normal seasonal pattern in recent months.

"We have reservations in place to achieve over 5 percent growth in legal completion volume in the year... and the average sales price for 2016 is expected to be around 10 percent ahead of last year," the firm said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)