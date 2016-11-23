FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
British taxpayers facing a 26.8 bln pound loss from bank bailout
November 23, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 9 months ago

British taxpayers facing a 26.8 bln pound loss from bank bailout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday it is facing a 26.8 billion pound ($33.19 billion) loss from rescuing failed banks during the 2007-2009 financial crisis after a slump in the lenders' value since Britain's vote to leave European Union.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, Britain's independent budget watchdog, said it has increased its forecast for potential taxpayer losses by more than 9 billion pounds. In March, the watchdog forecast a loss of 17.5 billion pounds.

Britain's government spent more than 136.6 billion pounds rescuing some of Britain's biggest high street lenders, including Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Northern Rock, at the height of the financial crisis.

But the government has so far only managed to recoup about half of that money and the additional interest on the debt used to buy the holdings keeps on rising.

This is the second time in the last eight months the budget watchdog has recalculated the value of the remaining stakes as turmoil in financial markets has hammered bank shares. ($1 = 0.8074 pounds) (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

