9 months ago
UK to bump up gilt issuance by 15 bln stg, much more than expected
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 9 months ago

UK to bump up gilt issuance by 15 bln stg, much more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Debt Management Office said on Wednesday it planned to increase government bond issuance by 15 billion pounds ($18.6 billion) in the 2016/17 financial year, a much bigger rise than the country's primary dealers had expected.

The DMO raised its net government financing requirement for the current financial year by 20.6 billion pounds to 152.1 billion pounds, compared with its previous remit of 131.5 billion pounds.

Fifteen billion pounds of the increase will be funded through gilt issuance. A Reuters poll of primary dealers had pointed to a 3 billion pound increase in gilt issuance.

The DMO said it planned four additional gilt auctions and an extra syndicated sale.

The remainder of the financing requirement will be funded through additional net short-term treasury bill sales of 5.6 billion pounds, up from zero previously and against expectations of a 6.5 billion pound increase.

$1 = 0.8074 pounds Reporting by Andy Bruce

