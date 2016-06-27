FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU commissoner sees 15 pct fall in EU budget post-Brexit
June 27, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

EU commissoner sees 15 pct fall in EU budget post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s exit from the European Union will mean a worrying 15 percent drop in the bloc’s annual budget from 2020, EU Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Cretu said on Monday.

“Regional policy is the closest to the people, it is the most visible, as it shows how European funds change their lives, so from this point of view I‘m worried because it’s clear that Britain’s exit will make the overall EU budget after 2020 fall by about 15 percent,” Cretu told Digi24 TV from Brussels.

She also said the EU was engaged in “full talks over fund re-allotments for other priorities than regional policy.”

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Mark Heinrich

