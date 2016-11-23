FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 23, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 9 months ago

UK to launch 23 bln stg fund to boost infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday he would launch a fund to invest 23 billion pounds ($28.58 billion) in rail, telecoms and housing infrastructure over the next five years.

The National Productivity Investment Fund would be spent on infrastructure and research and development, the chancellor said in his first Autumn Statement address to Parliament.

In March, the government's National Infrastructure Delivery Plan 2016-2021 had flagged a pipeline of projects worth some 483 billion pounds across a range of sectors that need to be delivered.

Hammond said the government would invest between 1 and 1.2 percent of gross domestic product on economic infrastructure from 2020, compared with 0.8 percent currently. ($1 = 0.8047 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken and Simon Jessop; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

