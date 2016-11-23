FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Shares in estate agents Foxtons, Countrywide slump on lettings clampdown
November 23, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 9 months ago

Shares in estate agents Foxtons, Countrywide slump on lettings clampdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Shares in British estate agents Foxtons and Countrywide tumbled on Wednesday after the government said it would crack down on fees imposed on tenants.

The change in policy, due to be announced later on Wednesday by finance minister Philip Hammond, is designed to help low earners avoid additional costs when renting.

The news sent shares in Foxtons, a symbol of London's booming property market in recent years, down 11 percent in early trading. Countrywide shares fell 7 percent. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

