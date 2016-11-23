UK govt to maintain state pension rules, could review from 2020

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A system of guaranteed annual pension increases for retired citizens will remain but the government will review its public spending priorities for 2020 onwards, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

Since June 2010, Britain's state pension has risen by whichever is higher out of Consumer Price Index inflation, average earnings growth or 2.5 percent - a so-called 'triple-lock' designed to court elderly Britons who typically vote in large numbers at general elections.

"We will meet our pledge to our country's pensioners through the triple lock. But as we look ahead to the next parliament, we will need to ensure we tackle the challenges of rising longevity and fiscal sustainability," Hammond said in his first budget update to parliament.

"The government will review public spending priorities and other commitments for the next parliament in light of the evolving fiscal position."

Earlier this month a committee of lawmakers called for the triple lock to be scrapped, saying it had succeeded in raising pensioner incomes but needed to be replaced with a fairer system after the next election due in 2020. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)