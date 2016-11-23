FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 23, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-UK's Hammond sets target for cyclically-adjusted budget deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Amends headline and 1st paragraph to show new target is for cyclically adjusted budget deficit, not excluding investment)

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday the government would aim to cut the country's budget deficit, adjusted for swings in the economy, to below 2 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the current parliament in 2020.

Hammond confirmed that the overall budget would not be balanced until during the term of the next parliament.

Public sector net debt should also be falling as a percentage of economic output by the end of the current parliament while welfare spending must also remain inside a cap set by the government, Hammond said as he set the government's new fiscal rules. (Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

