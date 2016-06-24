FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Cameron says to stand down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said he would stand down by October after voters decided Britain should leave the European Union, something Cameron had campaigned against.

Following are comments by Cameron who was speaking to media outside his 10 Downing Street residence on Friday:

"I will do everything I can as prime minister to steady the ship in coming months, but I do not think it would be right for me to captain that ship."

"There is no need for a precise timetable today, but we should aim to have a new prime minister in place by the start of Conservative conference in October."

"The cabinet will meet on Monday, the governor of the Bank of England is making a statement about the steps it is taking."

Reporting by UK bureau; editing by Freya Berry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
