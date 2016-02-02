Britain's Cameron hails new EU proposals, says more work to do

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron hailed his deal with the European Union as proof he was making real progress in renegotiating Britain’s terms with the bloc, but said there was still more work to do.

In a draft document ahead of a summit on Britain on Feb. 18, European Council President Donald Tusk presented proposals designed to keep Britain in the EU ahead of a referendum that could place in June.

“Draft EU renegotiation document shows real progress in all four areas where UK needs change but there’s more work to do,” Cameron said on Twitter shortly after the proposals were published.