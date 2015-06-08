FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron says he's been misunderstood over EU strategy
June 8, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron says he's been misunderstood over EU strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRUEN, Geermany, June 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he had been misunderstood over Europe and that comments he had made suggesting ministers planning to urge Britons to vote to leave the EU would have to quit had been “misinterpreted.”

Cameron, who has promised to renegotiate Britain’s EU ties before holding an in-out EU membership referendum, faced derision from British newspapers which accused him of performing an embarrassing U-turn on the issue.

“It’s clear to me that what I said was misinterpreted,” Cameron told a news conference in Germany after the conclusion of a summit of the Group of Seven Industrial nations (G7).

Cameron said his warning to ministers applied only to the EU renegotiation period, and declined to say whether ministers would be allowed a “free vote” in the referendum itself, something he appeared to have ruled out just a day earlier. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn in Germany and William James in London; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

