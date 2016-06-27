PM Cameron says he hopes to keep UK border controls in Calais

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday said he wanted to keep in place arrangements with France that allow British border controls to be based in the French port of Calais, following last week’s decision to leave the European Union.

“We support continuing the treaty that was established that has the border in Calais, and we’ll do everything we can to persuade to the French to keep to their side of the bargain and continue as we are,” Cameron told parliament. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)