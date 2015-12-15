INSIGHT-Cameron's 'Brexit' riddle: Row with EU or row with Eurosceptics?

(Attention to strong language in paragraph 15)

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - When David Cameron urges European Union leaders on Thursday to do a deal to keep Britain in the bloc, he will face a riddle that has haunted Conservative prime ministers for three decades: a row with Europe or a row with Eurosceptics at home?

Cameron’s bid to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s membership of the bloc ahead of a referendum he has promised by the end of 2017, has hit the rocks over a demand to make working EU migrants wait four years before getting some benefits.

EU partners call that measure impossible while Conservative opponents of membership have pounced on hints that he may drop it as evidence that the renegotiation is a choreographed sham that will end in a fudged deal early next year.

“If the Prime Minister is not able to persuade the EU nation states to give us the four-year wait on migrant benefits then it really will be trivial,” Steve Baker, a Conservative lawmaker who is campaigning for a British exit, told Reuters.

“My expectation is that by the time we get to February something will be offered which will be presented as a great success, but that it will still be inconsequential.”

Baker said he has 136 Conservative lawmakers on his mailing list, indicating that more than a third of Cameron’s 331-strong parliamentary party may be toying with the idea of a Brexit.

Senior Conservative Eurosceptics are waiting to see the final results of Cameron’s high wire act before making their views explicit, though Defence Secretary Michael Fallon quipped in October that “We’re all Eurosceptics now”.

Pro-Europeans fear Cameron could edge Britain towards an accidental Brexit if he overplays his hand in talks to appease sceptics in his party and senior Conservatives who are jockeying for a battle to succeed him due before 2020.

A British exit would rock the Union - already shaken by differences over migration and the future of the euro zone - by ripping away its second largest economy, one of its top two military powers and by far its richest city, London.

An exit from the EU could also trigger the break-up of the United Kingdom by prompting another Scottish independence vote. The $2.9 trillion British economy would face years of uncertain negotiations over the terms of a divorce.

Cameron says he will recommend Britain stays in the EU if he gets what he wants but has repeatedly warned that he rules nothing out if he doesn’t - code for campaigning to leave, a step that would make Brexit highly likely.

The timing of the referendum is uncertain but Cameron has said he would prefer it as soon as possible. If he gets a deal in February, as European Council President Donald Tusk has said is possible, the vote could be as early as June.

“BASTARDS”

Opponents of EU membership say that it took back full sovereignty, Britain could prosper as a global trading centre outside a bloc they say has slipped far behind rivals.

Opinion polls show British voters are evenly split over membership with a significant number of people who have yet to makeup their mind, though perceptions that the EU has failed to deal with the migrant crisis may be turning towards a Brexit.

Europe has divided the Conservative Party for three decades and played a major part in the downfall of two of Cameron’s two Conservative predecessors, Margaret Thatcher and John Major.

Major, prime minister from 1990 to 1997, was undermined by Eurosceptic Conservatives whom he famously called “bastards”. Cameron has a majority of 16 in parliament, smaller than Major’s after the 1992 election.

The EU inflames such passions that Cameron warned in 2006 that the party had to stop “banging on” about Europe.

But less than seven years later, under pressure from lawmakers who feared the electoral success of the anti-EU UK Independence Party, Cameron promised a referendum on membership.

So far his renegotiation has failed to impress Conservative Eurosceptics who believe the leaders of the euro zone must forge a much deeper political union to save the euro.

“I just don’t think its realistic for Britain to carry on with a small fix when the European Union is so obviously transforming itself in a very dramatic way towards political union,” John Redwood, a Eurosceptic Conservative lawmaker, said of the renegotiation.

Redwood added that Cameron knew many Conservative lawmakers wanted a complete re-write of EU treaties and that if that was not possible then “we need to leave the treaties”.

Cameron has demanded a promise than any deal he gets would be enshrined in a future EU treaty.

“MANUFACTURING A ROW”

Up to a third of Cameron’s cabinet, including Home Secretary Theresa May, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, Business Secretary Sajid Javid and Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith - have expressed Eurosceptic sentiments.

“Will they all campaign openly for ‘leave’ if Cameron is arguing for ‘stay’?” asked Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London and author of “The Conservative Party: From Thatcher to Cameron”.

“Cameron’s room for manoeuvre in cabinet really depends on him: if he thinks he can afford to lose a few people, then he can take a stronger line; if he thinks there’s too many of them and that a mass walkout would damage the government’s wider credibility, then his options are more limited.”

Cameron is demanding guarantees to ensure London’s financial dominance is not impeded by the closer integration of the euro zone, and he wants a commitment that the goal of ever closer union in the EU treaty’s preamble will not to apply to Britain.

“What David Cameron is asking for is trivial,” Matthew Elliott, chief executive of Vote Leave which is campaigning to leave the bloc that Britain joined in 1973, told Reuters.

“He knows that unless he can declare victory in February many of his MPs and party members will be unlikely to back him in the referendum. That’s why he is now manufacturing a row to make himself look tough,” said Elliott.

Cameron is likely to eventually secure agreement on most of his demands, including a call for better regulation and more open markets to promote growth, though no deal is yet drafted, partly due to the deadlock over in-work benefits.

His manifesto pledge to introduce in a four-year residency rule for migrants seeking tax credits and social housing has created the most concern because it would discriminate among EU citizens and hence breach EU law and precedent.

Official statistics show EU migrants contribute far more to British public coffers than they get back.

But Cameron says voters are so concerned by immigration that he needs a way to restore “fairness” to the system if he is to recommend staying in, though he said last month that he is “open to different ways of dealing with this issue”.

When reports surfaced in British media that Cameron would drop his demand after it got a frosty reception in Romania and Poland last week, his office denied the reports and British ministers insisted the demand stood in the absence of a counter-proposal from the EU.

One cartoon in The Times newspaper showed Cameron trying to smash down an EU door with demands before eventually relenting in exhaustion and then knocking politely with a tray of wine. The door opened.

“Cameron has painted himself into a corner when it comes to in-work benefits for EU migrants: it was a bone he threw to his sceptics without thinking it through,” said Bale.

“But having promised it, he’s going to have to deliver something. The problem is whatever he gets now could end up looking worse than nothing at all,” he added. (Editing by Paul Taylor)